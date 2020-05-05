OMAK - Judy Johnston has left the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus coordinator position.
Johnston, Brewster, has held the position for four years, but has been actively involved with the group in many capacities for more than 28 years. Her successor has not been announced.
“I feel that my contributions have been worthwhile and rewarding in so many ways,” she said. “The most important and meaningful aspect of my association with OVOC through all of these years is the relationships I have experienced and how those friendships have shaped my life. I am grateful.”
She said the spring production of “Mamma Mia,” which was to have opened last weekend, has been postponed to next spring. Johnston is slated to direct the production, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
