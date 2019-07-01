ELLISFORDE – A vigil in support of asylum seekers is set for July 12 at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, 32116 Highway 97.
The event is planned for 7-9 p.m. It is part of a nationwide peaceful vigil of support, said organizer Sandy Vaughn.
“Come show support for detainees, and speak up about family separation, mass trials without representation, children held in detention and a lack of basic humane care,” said Vaughn. “Bring a sign if you like. Speakers will share ideas for what we citizens can do to make a difference in this issue.”
The gathering will end with participants lighting candles, flashlights and phones “as a vigil of support for asylum seekers, detained immigrants and Dreamers,” she said.
