Halloween may be still a week away, but Christmas is even closer.
Well, maybe not, but somehow it seems like it is. Once Halloween is over, it’s just a few short weeks to Thanksgiving. Before you know it, even before all the turkey leftovers have cooled, it’s Christmas Season.
Shopping locally is a great way to support your neighbors, plus you get the tactile pleasure of being able to touch the merchandise, the eye-pleasing thrill of seeing it and the satisfaction of being able to talk about your potential selections with a real person.
If you choose to make gifts, you can still shop locally for the ingredients (if you’re cooking) or the supplies (if you’re crafting).
The kids can get into the act, too. Some easy gifts for kids to make:
1. Glue corks together, standing upright, to make a trivet. Wine bottle corks work fine; new ones can be purchased at wine supply stores and some hardware stores.
2. String and tie coffee stirrers together to form stars or three-dimensional shapes. Tie with a narrow ribbon and hang on the tree.
Stirrers can be cut into shorter lengths for smaller ornaments.
For smaller children, use regular drinking straws.
3. Glue old Christmas cards to construction paper or tagboard; cover with clear adhesive plastic or laminate them for place mats. Card designs can be cut into interesting shapes or left rectangular.
4. Screw cup hooks into a flat piece of wood to make a key holder. Decorate and add a hanger on the back.
5. Glue beads, shells, figurines or small toys onto a picture frame. Paint if desired and insert a favorite picture.
6. Make hand prints or foot prints on a plain T-shirt with fabric paint. Be sure to date it.
7. Wind colored string in a decorative pattern around a clean, screw-topped bottle. Fill with bath salts, drink mix powder, liquid soap or other useful powder or liquid.
8. Create shapes from salt clay. Bake and paint, if desired. To make tree ornaments, poke a hole with a drinking straw (before baking). To make a brooch, glue a pin clasp on the back.
9. Weave ribbon in and out of pretzels to form a wreath.
10. Tie wrapped peppermints to a purchased wreath. Attach small scissors with ribbon.
11. Glue old Christmas cards to a wooden tray. Coat with urethane for a holiday tray.
12. Make your own gift wrap with freezer paper and tempera paints. Paint can be spattered, sponged, stenciled, printed or brushed on. Rubber stamps also work well.
13. Create a snapshot ornament by cutting a photograph or Christmas card design in a circle to fit a frozen juice can lid. Glue in place; add glitter, lace or rickrack to the edge. Glue a ribbon loop to the back for a hanger.
14. Make a drum ornament using a cut-down juice can. Cut the can (adult help may be needed here) to a height of about two inches. Glue the lid back in place and paint, or cover with paper or fabric. Decorate with gold braid and sequins. Drumsticks can be made of round toothpicks, cotton swabs or coffee stirrers and glued in place.
15. Mix up a batch of Nut-Cracker Sweets. Melt 12 ounces of semisweet chocolate (a large bag of chocolate chips works fine) and add a tablespoon of ground cinnamon. Pour over a mixture of one cup unsalted cashews or peanuts and one cup oyster crackers. Drop onto wax paper and cool.
To make a nutcracker canister for the sweets, cover a small oatmeal box or potato chip can with colored paper. Decorate to resemble a nutcracker, using a styrofoam ball glued onto the lid as a head (slice a little off one side of the ball to make it glue flat). Add tufts of fake fur for hair and a mustache, and remember the tall hat (made of construction paper).
16. Older kids can make a cookie pizza using sugar cookie dough, frosting, shredded coconut and round candies to resemble pizza toppings. Bake it in a round shape.
A fun packaging idea is to purchase a plain pizza box and decorate it with "North Pole Pizzeria" or other holiday-inspired name.
17. Make a snow scene. Using water-proof glue, attach plastic figurines to the inside of a screw-on lid from a baby food or other small jar. Add two teaspoons uncooked tapioca (with loose powder sifted out) to the jar. Fill with clean water and attach the lid. Invert, shake and let it snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.