OKANOGAN – Kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year is underway at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Parents/guardians are asked to visit the school this week to register students.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who can’t make it this week are asked to visit the school by May 3.
“It is vital that we gather this information now so we know how many students to expect and to help plan bus routes,” said school officials.
Those registering a student are asked to bring the youngster’s birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency in the district. The child does not need to be present. Spanish interpreters will be available.
Staff will answer questions about classes, student services, busing and so on.
Those who suspect their child has a developmental delay can make arrangements for screening.
