WINTHROP – The Methow Valley School District’s kindergarten roundup for 2021-22 is underway.
An informational session is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. via Google Meet. Information is available at www.methow.org or 509-996-2186.
Registration packets are available online. Registration ends April 29.
The child’s birth certificate and immunization records are needed for registration, the district said.
“Register early to help us plan ahead and maintain small class sizes,” said the district.
