Okanogan Kiwanis Club President Richard Johnson (left) presents a certificate of appreciation to Randy Byrd of the Okanogan County Public Utility District for his and the utility’s help in replacing the lighted star/cross atop Jackass Butte earlier this year. Also receiving certificates were (from left) community volunteer Greg Hamilton, club member Harlan Warner, community volunteer Mike Wilson and club member Joe Simonsen. The star/cross structure was damaged in last September’s Cold Springs Fire. The late Jack Hamilton, a Kiwanian and Greg Hamilton’s dad, built the metal star/cross in a 1956 Kiwanis project aided by the PUD. The previous structure replaced an earlier, wooden one that was destroyed in a wind and hail storm in June 1955.
Kiwanians show appreciation
- Al Camp | Special to The Chronicle
-
Updated
