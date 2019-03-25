OMAK - Omak High School’s Knowledge Bowl team competed March 23 in the state competition in Yakima.
The team finished eighth in its division and 15th overall for its league.
“This was the first time in four years that Omak had a team competing at state,” said adviser Todd Fagerness.
Team members are Alex Johns, captain; Steven Zandell, Bradon Maple, Chase Bagby, Katelyn Kammers and Gabe Levanel.
The team was sent off Friday with a “walk of honor” at the school, complete with fanfare from the marching band.
