WENATCHEE – Several local schools’ Knowledge Bowl teams will travel to Yakima later this month for state competition.
Qualifying was Feb. 24 in Wenatchee. State will be March 21 at West Valley High School in Yakima.
In 1A, which had three slots available, the Caribou Trail League’s three C’s – Cashmere, Cascade and Chelan – are headed to state with 73 points, 72 points and 63 points, respectively. Okanogan and Omak tied at 54, missing state berths.
For the 2B ranks, Liberty Bell placed first with 75 points and will go as the region’s No. 1 seed. Also heading to state are Tonasket, second at 52, and Soap Lake, third at 49.
Mansfield will represent area 1B schools, which have a single berth to state. Mansfield scored 34, while Pateros scored 19.
