WINTHROP – A learning pod fall festival was Oct. 28 in the Methow Valley School District.
Winthrop Kiwanis Club, Classroom in Bloom, local jugglers, Methow Arts, Methow Valley Riding Unlimited, The Bush School, the school district and Public School Funding Alliance hosted the event.
Serving as a culminating activity and celebration, the festival provided participating students with an opportunity to rotate from station to station, engaging in a variety of outdoor activities that included cider pressing, cooking stick bread over a campfire, relay races, painting a big art mural, a juggling show and a special visit from horses.
The district and funding alliance are developing a winter learning pod series, tentatively scheduled for December through the end of January. It will include indoor and outdoor activities, and will continue to blend academic support, art/science projects and active time with small groups of students led by community advisers, said the district.
Comments and suggestions for the winter program may be sent to Katharine Bill, the district’s family and community engagement coordinator, at kbill@methow.org.
