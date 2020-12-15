OKANOGAN – Longtime resident Mary Lees was honored Dec. 9 with a mayoral proclamation for her 100th birthday.
Lees was born Dec. 9, 1920, in a cabin at the top of Kermel Grade. She has lived in the Omak-Okanogan area most of her life.
“Longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community which benefits from the knowledge, creativity, and experiences this individual brings to all,” said Culp in his proclamation.
The city recognizes “with respect and admiration” the contribution of senior citizens to the community, the proclamation continues.
Culp recognized Lees and her late husband, Ivan, and their family, which has been active in the community.
He noted that Lees has been a lifelong supporter of the community’s youth and sports in Okanogan schools, and has attended countless sporting events. She also was active with the Okanogan County Historical Museum and served the community in many ways.
“She has had an amazing influence to many people,” said Culp’s proclamation, in which noted the United States has the greatest number of centenarians in the world.
On behalf of the city council and residents, Culp said he honors Lees “for her long life and prosperity, and wish her many more.”
A full story about Lees appeared in the Dec. 9 issue of The Chronicle.
