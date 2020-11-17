TONASKET – Christmas care packages are being assembled for active military members serving overseas.
Members of Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will send the packages.
“We are so appreciative of those serving to protect our freedom and we want to help them through this time of being away from home,” said the group.
Those with a friend or relative from the Tonasket area who would enjoy receiving a package are asked to send the service member’s name and address to the auxiliary at P.O. Box 1347, Tonasket, WA 98855.
Donations also are being accepted. Suggested items include lip balm, foot powder, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, puzzle books, paper, pens, magazines, hard candy, gum, breath mints, teabags, instant coffee, baby wipes and jerky.
Aerosol products and perishable items are not accepted.
The deadline for names and donations is Nov. 23. Packages will be mailed by Dec. 1.
More information is available at 509-429-2983.
