WINTHROP – Liberty Bell High School is celebrating homecoming this week, culminating with a football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, against Soap Lake.
Royalty for the event are seniors Ellie Blank and Nathan Buck, juniors Caitlyn Colley and Cody White, sophomores Sammy Curtis and Tyler Darwood, and freshmen Sabyl Curtis and Konnor Doran.
Dress-up days are planned all week. Monday was pajama day and Tuesday was Halloween horror.
Today, Oct. 16, is extreme weather day, Thursday is pumpkin patch vs. pumpkin spice and Friday is spirit day.
Secret teacher judges will select eight winners per day, with prizes to be awarded.
Boys’ volleyball was Monday during lunch, with freshmen taking on seniors. Tuesday’s games pitted sophomores against juniors. Today brings the game for third and fourth places.
The championship game will be at 6 p.m. today, followed by girls’ powder puff football at 6:30 p.m., Ultimate Frisbee at 7, a tug-of-war at 7:30 p.m. and a pie-eating contest at 7:45.
Friday brings tricks and treats, skits and air band competition during the school day, plus a tailgate party and bonfire at 5:30 p.m., followed by the football game.
The homecoming dance is set for 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the school, 24 Twin Lakes Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.