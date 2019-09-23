WINTHROP - Liberty Bell High School junior Stephanie Strong will be a featured performer when the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra opens its season Oct. 5.
“Orchestral Classics” will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The program includes works by Haydn, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.
Earlier this year, Strong, a cellist, took first place in the 2019 Angela Schuster Svendsen Young Musician Competition sponsored by the orchestra. The award includes a $1,000 cash prize and the opportunity to play with the orchestra in concert.
Strong was won the Cherrington memorial merit scholarship awarded by Cascadia Music.
Admission will be charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.