WENATCHEE – Story time for adults, talks by a National Geographic adventurer and African music are on tap at several North Central Regional Library System branches.
All three program are geared toward adults.
Michele LaRue will present “Tales Well Told, a Story Hour for Grown Ups,” that feature performances of vintage American literature.
Locally, programs are planned at 6 p.m. July 24 at the Omak Public Library, 30 S. Ash St., and 6 p.m. July 25 at the Twisp Public Library, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway.
“The Bedquilt,” slated for the Omak session, centers on old Aunt Mehetable, who is taken for granted by her New England family. In the Dorothy Canfield Fisher story, the aunt conceives a quilt “beyond which no pattern could go.”
The suspenseful tale from 1906 achingly reveals Mehetabel's journey to self-respect, universal admiration and the realization of her ideal.
“The Revolt of Mother,” by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman, is the Twisp program. Long ago, Adoniram Penn promised his wife that he would build a proper house on their New England farm.
That was early in their marriage - two children ago. Now, as their eldest prepares for her wedding, the family still crams into the old, shabby cottage ... and Father is building a barn where the new house should be. It's the last straw for Mother, and she's going to do something about it.
“An Evening with Jennifer Pharr Davis, 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year,” will be presented at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Republic Brewing Co., 26 N. Clark Ave.; 5:30 p.m. July 23 at the Tonasket Public Library, 209 N. Whitcomb Ave., and 7 p.m. July 24 at the Winthrop Public Library, 49 Highway 20.
Davis is a hiker, author, speaker and National Geographic adventurer of the year who has covered more than 14,000 miles of long-distance trails on six different continents.
In 2011, Davis covered the 2,185-mile Appalachian Trail in 46 days, 11 h ours and 20 minutes, averaging 47 miles per day.
“By doing this, she claimed the overall (male or female) fastest known time on the ‘A.T.’ and became the first woman to set the mark,” said a library announcement.
Davis has written two books, “The Pursuit of Endurance” and “Becoming Odyssa.”
Sean Gaskell will perform on the West African kora, a 21-string harp, at 6 p.m. July 15 at the Republic Public Library, 794 S. Clark Ave.; 6 p.m. July 16 at the Oroville Public Library, 1276 Main St., and 1 p.m. July 20 at the Omak Public Library, 30 S. Ash St.
Gaskell features traditional songs on the kora, which he learned to play during multiple visits to its homeland in Gambia, West Africa. Gaskell has studies exclusively under the instruction of Malamini Jobarta and Moriba Kuyateh, both of Brikama, Gambia.
Gaskell has been featured at a number of music festivals in the United States, Gambia and Senegal.
