WENATCHEE - NCW Libraries plans to reopen libraries throughout Grant, Ferry and Okanogan counties on Nov. 2.
Customers will be able to browse the shelves, access computer stations, read the newspaper or pick up a DVD, said library district officials.
Several safety measures will be in place:
-Customers will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and limit their visits to around 30 minutes.
-In accordance with state-mandated guidelines, libraries in Grant and Okanogan counties will have a 25 percent occupancy limit, while those in Ferry County will operate at 50 percent of regular occupancy.
NCW Libraries will continue to offer a variety of programs and author events online at ncwlibraries.org. For people who prefer minimal contact service, curbside pickup will continue to be offered at all branches.
While Chelan and Douglas counties remain in a modified phase 1.5, libraries in those counties will remain closed, although curbside pickup is available.
