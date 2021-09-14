WENATCHEE - NCW Libraries is launching a new Lucky Day Collection, which will put new books and movies into its 30 libraries as soon as they are released.
Because the library allows people to reserve materials before they are released, sometimes it could take weeks or months for new materials to show up on library shelves. With the Lucky Day Collection, someone can walk into their community library and pick up a new release right away — if they are lucky.
The program is starting at six libraries as a trial run — Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Omak, Okanogan, Quincy and Ephrata. Plans call for expanding the program to all branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Initially the books will be only adult titles — both fiction and non-fiction — that are bestsellers in high demand. New DVDs for all ages will be included, too.
New titles will be added regularly, said the library system.
The first round books will include newly published books by Stephen King, Debbie Macomber, Daniel Silva, Louise Penny, Danielle Steele, James Patterson, Matt Haig, James Lee Burke, Sandra Brown, Stuart Woods, Peter Heller and Paula Hawkins.
The new movies include “Wrath of Man,” “In the Heights,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Queen Bees.”
Library officials said the checkout time for Lucky Day Collection material is shorter — 14 days for books and three days for DVDs — and each library card holder is limited to checking out two books and two movies at a time from the collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.