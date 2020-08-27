WENATCHEE – North Central Regional Library System officials have changed the entity’s name to NCW Libraries.
“This name change is an important part of our ongoing efforts to best serve the communities of north central Washington,” said an announcement from the tax-supported library district. “We believe our new name more accurately reflects the geographic area we serve and conveys that we operate many libraries throughout that region.
“We are proud to call north central Washington home, and NCW Libraries embraces this unique place that we all have in common.”
The name and logo are changing, but the system’s services are not.
Michelle McNiel, library system spokeswoman, said the system isn’t trying to make a huge deal of the change “because it doesn’t seem right when we’re in the middle of all that’s going on in the world” with the pandemic, but it does want people to know.
Meanwhile, curbside pickup has started in Okanogan, Ferry and Grant counties “and we are working hard to provide access to curbside pickup and in Chelan and Douglas counties,” said library officials. “And we look forward to serving you in our libraries just as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Libraries closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the library system’s 2019-21 strategic plan is a goal of shaping a library system that would evolve and grow alongside the communities served.
“We’ve already implemented many of the strategies in the plan, and now we are ready for our name change,” said the library system announcement.
