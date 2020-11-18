BREWSTER – A holiday lights contest is planned in Brewster, along with a Nov. 28 award and tree lighting ceremony.
Businesses and homes in Brewster can participate in the chamber of commerce decorating contest. The top three town favorites will win a prize.
People are asked to sign up by Dec. 4 to be included on the contest map. Online voting will be Dec. 11-19, or ballots may be dropped off in front of Keller Williams Real Estate, 525 W. Main Ave.
The award and tree lighting ceremony will be from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 28 as a drive-by event at the American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main Ave. People are asked to remain in their vehicles.
“We will be announcing the winners of the citizen and businesses of the year,” said chamber President Mike Mauk. “We also will be lighting our Christmas tree and hope to have Santa Claus do it for us and just make an appearance and not interact with any children, but be there to wave and say Merry Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.