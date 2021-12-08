NESPELEM – The Light Up Nespelem car parade is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in and around town.
Participants are asked to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to decorate vehicles. The parade will go through HUD housing areas, downtown and then to the Colville Agency.
Afterward, hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served at the church.
Organizers ask people not to throw candy or have people ride on the outside of vehicles.
