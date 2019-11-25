OKANOGAN – Live Christmas music will be offered in Okanogan during December.
The opening event is the Farm Lights Festival at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 on Second Avenue. Students from Virginia Grainger Elementary School will sing during the parade, then provide a short concert after the procession at the corner of South Second Avenue and Queen Street.
Marilou Baker will lead the group.
Next up is music Dec. 7 at Rawson’s Department Store, 212 S. Second Ave. Doug Woodrow, Okanogan, will perform from noon to 1 p.m. and Kathleen Christensen, Omak, will perform from 1-2 p.m.
On Dec. 14, a community sing-along is planned at the Okanogan Market IGA, 310 S. Second Ave. Edna Mae Hinger, Malott, will lead those gathered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Coffee, cocoa and cookies will be provided.
The following Saturday, Dec. 21, the music moves to Caso’s Country Foods, for music by Karen Harris, Okanogan, from noon to 1 p.m.
Coffee and cocoa will be provided.
