CHENEY – Several students from Okanogan County and surrounds were named recently to the Eastern Washington University dean’s list.
To be listed, an undergraduate student must earn 12 quality hours and receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
By hometown, local honorees are:
Brewster – Jose Gomez, Evynn Jeffries, Jennifer Perea Sanabria, Brian Sattler.
Bridgeport – Ian Dodson, Raeanne Dodson, Stephanie Gildo-Aguilar, Rebecca Hernandez, Irene Jimenez-Rocha, Esiquio Martinez, Luis Martinez Rodriguez, John Plimpton, Lizette Trejo-Bernal, Brandon Valdovinos.
Coulee City – Tiffany Boutain.
Coulee Dam – Nicole Baker, Stephan Flowers, Jozlyn Hansen, Jazmine Reed.
Curlew – Isabelle Bushnell, Brittney Mycoff.
Okanogan – Anna Arroyo Obeso, Caitlyn Barton, Karina Baum, Serayla Bent, Gloria Escalera, Miranda Redman, Livia Stratton, Ryan Thompson.
Omak – Beverlee Abrahamson, Kennedi Bartell, Raven Boyd, Anabel Chavez-Ibarra, Sergio Duarte Madrigal, Elizabeth Nesmith, Melissa Watkins, Brandon Zaragoza.
Oroville – Wendy Barrera, Bridget Clark, Spencer Martin.
Republic – Gabriela Maycumber.
Tonasket – Marlene Aparicio, Madyson Clark, Vance Frazier-Leslie, Emily Nissen, Karlie Richey, Lyndzi Scott.
Winthrop – Isabella Dinsmore.
