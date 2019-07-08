OKANOGAN – The Rev. Gary Logue of Okanogan Valley Alliance Church plans to retire Aug. 4 after that day’s service.
He and his wife, Kathleen, moved to Okanogan on Sept. 2, 2002, and immediately began full-time ministry at the church, 111 John St.
A celebration honoring the two is planned at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 after the 10:45 a.m. worship and communion service. It is open to anyone interested.
He was ordained in Montana, where he started his public ministry with The Christian and Missionary Alliance after completing seminary in Canada in 1981.
Gary Logue was the founding Awana commander for the Okanogan Valley Alliance Church in September 2007. The church’s Awana program, “approved workmen are not ashamed,” from 2 Timothy 2:15, has ministered to children in the church and continuously since then.
The couple has been involved with the group for more than 18 years in the Okanogan and Montana churches.
Awana is an international, Christ-centered ministry used by different Protestant denominations.
The Logues have four children and their spouses, Byron and Ann, Brett and Michelle, Bart and Janice, and Bonnie and Travis; 28 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In their retirement, they plan to spend more time with family.
Okanogan Valley Alliance Church is part of The Christian and Ministry Alliance, a Christ-centered, global movement of more than six million members.
“Our Acts 1:8 family – inspired by Jesus’ love and empowered by His spirit – is passionate to bring the good news about Jesus to our neighborhoods and world,” said board member Shelly LaGrou.
