OKANOGAN — A long lineup of businesses, groups and clubs paraded up Second Avenue June 1 during the Okanogan Days parade.

Winners:

Coolest Car — Baines Title

Mayor’s Choice — Okanogan Public Library

Best kid — Chelle’s Garden Center.

Best of show — Okanogan Girls Track and Field Team (state champs).

Business of the year — Reinbold and Gardner.

Citizen of the year — Janet Culp.

