OKANOGAN — A long lineup of businesses, groups and clubs paraded up Second Avenue June 1 during the Okanogan Days parade.
Winners:
Coolest Car — Baines Title
Mayor’s Choice — Okanogan Public Library
Best kid — Chelle’s Garden Center.
Best of show — Okanogan Girls Track and Field Team (state champs).
Business of the year — Reinbold and Gardner.
Citizen of the year — Janet Culp.
