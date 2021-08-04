OMAK – Longtime Omak resident Mary Hancock will mark her 101st birthday with a gathering of family this week in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She was born Aug. 8, 1920, to Margaret and David E. Davis in Merchantville, N.J. She had an older sister, Gertrude, and a younger brother, David E. Davis.
She recalls having a wonderful childhood and life, even though there was the terrible Depression, according to a biography by her daughter, Phylicia Hancock Lewis. Her father would bring home a box of chocolates each Friday and that was their only treat.
He worked during the Depression as a gear cutter, but Hancock recalls that most of her friends’ fathers were jobless at that time. Her family was very poor, but they had food on the table. They had bought a new home but lost it during the Depression.
She graduated from Merchantville High School in 1938 and was in the top of her class of about 350 students. She enrolled in Cooper Hospital School of Nursing in September 1938.
Students lived and studied at the hospital, and also worked there. They were immersed in hospital life and learned all the skills needed to be a registered nurse.
After four years, she sat for the RN boards from the New Jersey State Board of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Her father was at the ceremony; her mother, who was often very ill, was too sick to come. She had a huge surprise when it was announced that she won the top award for best student in the class.
It carried a $100 scholarship, and her father was beaming from ear to ear.
She got a job right away in the emergency department, or ward, as it was called in 1941. No one knew that World War II was about to erupt for the United States.
When the war came, she joined the Navy nurse corps in December 1942, as she felt a need to serve. She liked the Navy nurse uniforms and that is why she joined the Navy.
She was sent to the Brooklyn Navy Hospital at Brooklyn, N.Y., and was assigned to the emergency clinic as that was her specialty. She treated dependents of the Navy and Marine Corps and cadets, enlisted personnel and officers.
At Brooklyn she was chosen to represent Navy Nurse Corps of America at the national event at Madison Square Garden for the Armed Services. The event was on National New Reels in theaters and hosted by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
After six months at Brooklyn, she received orders to go to Pensacola, Fla., for more emergency work with the pilots and cadets who were learning to fly. She and one other nurse were assigned to one of the five outlying fields, Ellyson.
She soon learned that she and the other nurse, Emilie, were the first women ever assigned on the base and the only women among thousands of men. They could have dates every night with cadets and officers, but not the enlisted men since the nurses were officers.
She said the highlight of her job there was the introduction of the miracle drug, penicillin. She had to guard it with her life and not a drop was to be wasted. The drug proved to save a lot of lives as the men were dying and then seemed to be cured overnight after being given the shot.
In 1943, she fell in love with a Marine flying instructor, Kelly Hancock, and she married him Sept. 30, 1944, on the base. They revisited the spot for their 50th anniversary.
She had to resign from the Navy because at that time nurses could not be married and be in the Navy. Kelly resigned from the Marine Corps then to be with his family. He was accepted into law school at Moscow, Idaho.
After he graduated from law school with honors, they moved to Okanogan first and then to Omak in 1951. He became the city attorney for years.
They had three children and she was the part-time bookkeeper at his office.
Mary and Kelly Hancock started a cattle ranch and while he worked as a lawyer, she raised purebred red Angus bulls for years. He was a weekend cowboy and she was a full-time one.
She loved the rigor and complexities of having purebreds. The 1,000-pound-plus bulls would eat out of her hand. She pulled a calf at age 93; it was decided it was time to sell the ranch.
She built two homes in her life time with the last was being built at age 77 and she is still living in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.