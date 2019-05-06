WASHINGTON, D.C. – Okanogan High School student Madeline Luther competed in the national Poetry Out Loud competition April 30.
She won an all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital as winner of the state competition.
Luther “gave a great performance last night,” said Okanogan English teacher Dennis O’Connor on May 1. “We can all be proud of her hard work and talent. Alas, she did not make it to the final round.”
She competed against state champions. The top nine from the May 30 competition advanced to the finals May 1. Minnesota senior Isabella Callery (Anishinaabe) won the competition and a $20,000 scholarship. Second and third places went to Scottlyn Ernestine Ballard, Illinois, and Alejandro J. Campo, Illinois.
“The competition was tough,” O’Connor said. “I am very proud of her. Maddie gave it all she had.”
