OKANOGAN - Madeline Luther, Okanogan High School, will make a repeat trip to the state Poetry Out Loud championship March 7.
Luther and Jordan Mattox, Mead, were selected as eastern Washington representatives Jan. 30 during regional competition at the downtown Spokane Library.
They will advance to the state championship at 1 p.m. March 7 at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma.
Luther won the state championship last year and competed at the national contest.
Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest.
