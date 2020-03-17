OKANOGAN - Madeline Luther, Okanogan, placed second in the statewide Poetry Out Loud championship March 7 in Tacoma.
“She deserves great recognition for her hard work, skill and talent,” said Okanogan High School English teacher Dennis O’Connor. “As her teacher I feel fortunate to have been involved. As a community we have a lot to be proud of.”
Luther gave her best effort and was worthy of her accomplishment, he said.
As second-place finisher, she has earned the high school library $200 from the Poetry Foundation to buy poetry books.
Jordan Mattox of Mead High School won the contest and a trip to the national championship in Washington, D.C.
Luther was state champion in 2019 and competed at the national recitation contest.
