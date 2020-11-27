OKANOGAN - Prostitutes, deceivers, adulterers, foreigners, kings – both good and bad and a whole host of other characters - all have one thing in common: They were all part of the genealogy of Jesus, according to Pastor Brian Bowes.
“Come and join us in the month of December as we pause during the hectic hustle and bustle of worldly Christmas preparations and focus some time on the season of Advent,” he said.
Advent is meant to be a time of preparation.
“Who are we/what are we preparing for?” he asked. “Nothing less than the birth of the Messiah, the Savior. It is the coming of Jesus.”
Hope Lutheran Church, Tonasket, and Our Savior Lutheran Church, Okanogan, will offer mid-week Advent worship and Bible study on Wednesdays, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
The focus will be “Jesus: Descended From …”
Service times are 1 p.m. at Hope, followed by Bible study at 2 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.at Our Savior, with Bible study preceding at 4:30 p.m. The Bible Study is “Our Greatest Gift – A Wonderful Life in Christ,” with a trip to Bedford Falls to join George Bailey et al and discover that “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
Information is available from Bowes, 509-429-1567.
