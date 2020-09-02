WENATCHEE – Mail order library service is returning to NCW Libraries branches in its five-county service area.
Starting Sept. 14, residents across Okanogan, Ferry, Grant, Chelan and Douglas counties will be able to check out any item from the system’s physical library collection and receive those items through curbside pickup or by mail.
In addition, branches in Chelan and Douglas counties will begin accepting returns at their book drops on Sept. 8.
Libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties — all in Phase 2 or 3 of the state’s reopening plan — started offering curbside pickup earlier this month. The state Department of Health last week approved curbside library service in Chelan and Douglas counties, which are still in Phase 1.5.
Curbside pickup services will begin Sept. 14 at libraries in Bridgeport, Waterville, Chelan, Manson, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Peshastin, Leavenworth and Entiat.
Mail order library services will resume Sept. 14. It allows library card holders the ability to reserve any item in the collection and receive it via mail at their home address, at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.