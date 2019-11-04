OKANOGAN – Auditions for Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus’ production of “Mamma Mia!” will be Nov. 16.
Tryouts will be at 9 a.m. at Okanogan High School, 244 S. Fifth St.
Scripts are available for perusal at the Brewster, Omak, Oroville and Tonasket public libraries.
“The most frequent question concerns whether or not this show will include children,” said director Judy Johnston. “The Broadway production did not have children in the cast, but I have decided that we will be able to include six youngsters below the age of 12 as part of the village families assisting with wedding preparations.
“They will be involved in a few musical numbers. Teens are welcome to audition for members of the wedding party. This show includes a lot of athletic movement and we urge anyone with gymnastic talents to audition and receive some featured moments.”
“More than 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make ‘Mamma Mia!’ the ultimate feel-good show,” said the orchestra-chorus announcement.
The show includes music by ABBA.
The music tells the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father.
“This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise,” said the announcement. “On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
“The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.”
“Mamma Mia!” will be May 1-3 and May 8-10 at the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Admission to the show is included in the orchestra-chorus season ticket or can be purchased online or at the group’s ticket outlets starting Nov. 1.
