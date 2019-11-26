OMAK – The cast list for Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus’ spring musical, “Mamma Mia,” has been announced.
Auditions were Nov. 16.
“Everyone did amazingly well at auditions, making the process of cast selection extremely difficult for the casting committee,” said the group. “Unfortunately, the requirements of the show don't allow for everyone who auditioned to be cast. We thank you all for your enthusiasm and encourage those who were not cast to become involved in other ways.”
Cast member include Jeannie Kapple, Donna; Heather Hill, Tanya; Eroca Crowfoot, Rosie; Taylor Hayes, Sophie; Michael Oberg, Sam; Doug Brandt, Bill; Baron McGaha, Harry;
Garret Fox, Sky; Derek Nansen, Pepper; Ugo Bartell, Eddie; Mackenzie Joy Hodges, Ali; Sarah Wiesner, Lisa; Rocky Hutson, Father Alexandrios; Terri Williams, Sky’s mother; Lynn Hoover, Sky’s aunt.
Bride’s friends - Emma Crofoot, Laura Giambalvo, Christina Herrick, Aurora Kenner, Nicole Leese, Mary MacDonald, Erin Meehan, Samantha Rabenold, Lydia Vance, Ashley Vowels, Ashley Waggoner.
Groom’s friends - Liam Mills, Josh Smith, Seth Russel.
Villagers/wedding guests - Danica Aguilar, Heather Allen, James Bent, Valerie Coolidge, Emma Hall, Laurel Jampgaard, Abby Timm.
The show will be staged May 1-3 and May 8-10, 2020, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. Admission will be charged.
