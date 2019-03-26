SPOKANE - Darren McCrea is fighting for legalization of psilocybin mushrooms, federally listed as a Schedule 1 drug with no accepted medical value or use.
McCrea has Parkinson’s Disease, and he claims controlled dosages of the mushrooms help his disorder better than pharmaceuticals or cannabis.
McCrea began treatment at Oregon Health Science University, a medical research facility, after seeking help from neurology specialists in Spokane.
McCrea will soon visit the clinic to receive an innovative memory test and more physical therapy. McCrea said he was also asked to consider Deep Brain Stimulation.
DBS is a treatment for people with movement disorders, usually reserved for patients unable to get control of symptoms by medications alone. One surgery involves drilling holes in the skull to implant electrodes, and a second surgery implants a pacemaker-like device under the skin in the chest. A wire under the skin connects the device to the electrodes placed in the brain, which produce electrical impulses to regulate abnormal impulses, or affect certain cells and chemicals within the brain.
According to the Mayo Clinic, risks of the surgery include bleeding in the brain, stroke, infection, breathing problems, nausea, heart problems and seizure. Side effects associated with deep brain stimulation may include seizure, infection, or stroke.
McCrea said his doctors were also open to treatment with psilocybin mushrooms.
“Oregon is one of three states that have it on the ballot to make it legal this coming election,” said McCrea.
The Oregon Initiative would reduce psilocybin criminal penalties; allow licensed psilocybin administration, manufacture, possession and delivery; and create a regulatory program.
“They have been able to gather enough people to do a focus group, and are seeing that it helps with PTSD and end of life depression,” said McCrea.
Chief petitioners of the initiative Tom and Sheri Becker cite research done at institutions including John Hopkins, New York University, UCLA Medical Center and the Imperial College of London. The Eckerts believe psilocybin therapy could help alleviate the mental health crisis in Oregon by addressing costly epidemics like suicide, treatment-resistant depression and anxiety, PTSD and addiction to drugs, alcohol and nicotine.
McCrea, age 51, said he got in trouble with alcohol and drugs when he was younger.
“I was shooting stuff in my arms and smoking cigarettes and pot, and drinking,” said McCrea. “My friends were getting their kids taken away, and I convinced my parents to take them. I had to decide if I was going to be a good example, and I went off everything that day. I was 22 or 23, and I was clean for 10 years.”
Then he was prescribed pain medication for rheumatoid arthritis in his early 30s.
“At 32, I began to get addicted again, to all the pain pills. I was going to two doctors, getting as many I could. I had a problem with Oxycontin, and my addiction was beginning to come back. I was getting strung out.”
McCrea said he was also prescribed methotrexate, an immune stabilizer, and predizone as an anti inflammatory.
He started having grand mal seizures around that time.
“Then a friend told me about marijuana, and I was able to go off everything. Marijuana replaced methotrexate as an immune stabilizer. With methotrexate, I still needed an anti inflammatory and pain pill, but with marijuana I got rid of all those.”
McCrea said when he was first tested for rheumatoid arthritis, x-rays of his feet “showed little nodules, like bone spurs.”
“After I started using marijuana, they went away,” said McCrea.
Marijuana was legalized for medicinal purposes in Washington state in 1998, when McCrea was 30.
“I got my medical license, and I was doing my best to find medicine. At the time, there was nobody around signing authorizations except for one doctor up in Colville. He wasn’t accepting new people unless he had seen you in the last 10 years. He had seen me when I was working at a lumber mill and I got injured, and I was taken up to that doctor, by the grace of God,” said McCrea. “I started helping people who were coming to me looking for help finding medicine. I made the decision it was immorally unacceptable to force our sick and dying into the streets to scrounge for their medicine, so I became the first and only medical dispensary in Eastern Washington from 2003 to 2008.”
McCrea said he ran his cannabis shop in Spokane, called Spokannabis, until he sold it in 2016.
“I was trying to run my business, but my health just wasn’t allowing me,” said McCrea.
He tried psilocybin mushrooms for the first time in 20 years in 2015, celebrating New Years Eve with friends.
He said earlier in the month (Dec. 2014), his breathing had stopped twice due to respiratory problems.
“I went to the doctor, and they gave me a round of steroids to help clear my lungs out, but it wasn’t working. After they gave me a second round, my breathing stopped again. That was New Years Eve,” said McCrea. “About 25 minutes after I ate the mushrooms, I took one of the biggest breaths I had in a long time.”
McCrea said he now takes a gram and a half dose of psilocybin mushrooms every four hours, or about a quarter ounce every day.
McCrea said psilocybin mushrooms “went the extra step where marijuana wouldn’t go.”
“Up to that New Year’s Eve, my wife had to feed me all my meals the last several years,” said McCrea. “The tremors in my voice made it really hard to speak, and I could only speak two or three sentences before I couldn’t remember what I was saying.”
McCrea said he is now able to eat by himself and carry on a conversation.
“Before the mushrooms, I had deep wrinkles in my face, I was knocking on heaven’s door. I was in bad shape. It’s been four years now, so I’ve eaten 30-plus pounds of mushrooms in the last four years.”
McCrea said the mushrooms also stopped his hair from falling out.
“I started eating these and I stopped losing my hair. Like a snap of the fingers, my hairline is back. And it went from gray to very dark brown again. I’m just like everyone else now, on mushrooms. You can’t tell me from anyone else.”
McCrea said when he is not eating mushrooms, the tremors are so bad, “in my voice, it’s really hard to understand me.”
“My whole body shakes and my head bobs all over the place, but the mushrooms stop that completely,” said McCrea. “I’m now off all meds except mushrooms and marijuana.”
McCrea said he is considering DBS to stop the tremors.
“If I get anxious or wound up, the marijuana will help me, but the mushrooms will stop the tremors completely,” said McCrea. “It’s (DBS) something I will have to evaluate when I get all the parameters to make a decision. Do I want to eat mushrooms all my life, or take a chance of something going wrong in surgery? They said it won’t stop them completely, in which case, why do the surgery?”
DBS surgery was approved in 1997 to treat Parkinson’s Disease tremor, and approved in 2016 for the earlier stages of Parkinson’s in people who have had it at least four years, with motor symptoms not adequately controlled with medication. It’s not a cure and it won’t slow Parkinson’s progression.
“The intent of the 2020 Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon is to advance a breakthrough therapeutic model currently being perfected in research settings at top universities around the world,” said the Eckerts.
“Psilocybin mushrooms grow wild on every continent on the planet. Our coast, from Oregon to Vancouver is one of the strongest mushroom belts on the planet. There are seven different species of psilocybin mushrooms on the coast. Indian country was using those as medicine before the white man wiped all that knowledge out,” said McCrea, an enrolled member of the Colville tribe. “So I’m going to do my part to make mushrooms legal in Washington state.”
