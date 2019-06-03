MANSFIELD – Scholarship winners have been announced by Mansfield High School.
David MacDonald – Mansfield Scholars academic, $2,000; Mansfield Sportsman’s Club, $500; Ray Lilliquist memorial, $500; Terry Dezellem memorial, $500; Lions Club, $1,000; Mansfield Professional Educators, $500; Schmidt memorial scholarship, $1,000; Highline Grain, $500; Booster Club, $1,000; Caleb Powers, $250; George Wilcox memorial, $2,000; Virgil and Pearl Gustin, $4,400.
Ariana Salcido – Virgil and Pearl Gustin, $4,400.
Inessa Martin – Booster Club, $500.
