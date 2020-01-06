MANSFIELD - Homecoming festivities for Mansfield High School will be Saturday, Jan. 25, when the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers host Manson in basketball.
Activities run from 3 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m. at Mansfield School, 491 Road 14 N.E.
Alumni who graduated in a year ending in zero will be honored. Letters were sent to those for whom the district has addresses.
“If you are from one of these classes and have not received a letter from us, please let us know your mailing address and we will get one coming your way,” said the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.