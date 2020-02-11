MANSFIELD - Honor roll students at Mansfield High School have been announced for first semester.
4.0, all A’s
Seniors - Ian Minatani, Abbigale Smith.
Freshman - Alexa Garcia.
3.5-3.99
Sophomore - Braydon Murison.
Freshman - Cali Deford.
3.0-3.49
Senior - Samantha Trull.
Juniors - Kiara Rodriguez, Emily Thomsen, Carter Shafer, Tessa Johnson.
Sophomore - Charleah Munson.
Freshman - Jacob Simpson.
