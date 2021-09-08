MANSFIELD – Sixteen students from Mansfield High School FFA took livestock projects to the North Central Washington District Fair in Waterville the weekend of Aug. 27-29.
Students took three steers, five goats and eight hogs, said FFA adviser Jamey Jo Steele.
Award winners included:
-Braydon Murison - Reserve champion FFA market steer, grand champion FFA beef showman.
-George Murison - Reserve champion FFA beef showman.
-Evalee Shafer - Grand champion FFA poultry fitting and showing, reserve champion FFA rabbit fitting and showing, best overall FFA poultry exhibit.
