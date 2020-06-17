MANSFIELD – Mansfield High School announced senior scholarships and honors during its online graduation ceremony.
Mansfield Booster Club – Abbigale Smith, $500; Ian Minatani, $500; Samantha Trull, $500.
Mansfield Scholars Foundation continuing education – David MacDonald, Corban University-agribusiness, $1,500; Riley Wisdom, Washington State University-veterinary medicine, $1,000.
Mansfield Professional Educators – Abbigale Smith, $500; Ian Minatani, $500; Presley Avenell, $250; Samantha Trull, $250.
Virgil and Pearl Gustin scholarship – Abbigale Smith, $8,629.
Ray Lillquist memorial scholarship – David MacDonald, Corban University-agribusiness, $500.
Caleb Powers “Anything is Possible” scholarship – Riley Wisdom, Washington State University-veterinary medicine, $250; David MacDonald, Corban University-agribusiness, $250.
Marguerite Schmidt memorial – Abbigale Smith, $1,000; Ian Minatani, $1,000; Presley Avenell, $1,000; Samantha Trull, $1,000.
Mansfield Scholars Foundation academic achievement – Abbigale Smith, $2,100; Ian Minatani, $1,850.
Mansfield Scholars Foundation - Presley Avenell, $1,100; Samantha Trull, $850.
Mansfield Sportsmen’s Club – Abbigale Smith, $500.
George Wilcox memorial scholarship – Abbigale Smith, $2,000; Ian Minatani, $2,000; Samantha Trull, $2,000.
