MANSFIELD – The associated student body group at Mansfield School is selling Halloween Friendly Spooky Grams as a fundraiser.
The nut- and gluten-free candy treats are packed in a rubber glove.
Deadline for ordering them is Oct. 21. Ordering information is on the school district’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.