OMAK - Riata Marchant, an Omak High School FFA member, placed third out of 33 contestants at an FFA district employment skills event March 30.
She qualified for state competition; the top three from the district competition move on.
The competition included two personal interviews, a resume, a follow-up thank-you letter, a job application and a cover letter.
