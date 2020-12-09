OKANOGAN – Mary Lees, an Okanogan County native and longtime legal secretary, celebrates her 100th birthday today, Dec. 9.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no party is planned.
“We’ll celebrate later,” said Lees in an interview. “It’ll be a different decade. Just take one day at a time. I don’t worry about yesterday and I don’t worry about tomorrow.”
The pandemic has put a cramp in the centenarian’s social style, since she loves going out to coffee and playing cards with friends. She’s also an avid sports fan and a longtime fixture at Okanogan athletic events.
But she’s working around virus restrictions. She and a couple of friends go for take-out coffee and sandwiches just about every day.
And she’s got some advice for younger people trying to cope in the COVID world: “We make do, like with the Depression.”
Mary said she watches a lot of sports and news on TV and has an ongoing project to crochet decorative edges around washcloths, which she gives as gifts.
She writes letters on her computer – “I use it as a typewriter, since you can’t buy ribbons for typewriters any more” – and prints them out to mail to family. She said she’s has no need for Internet.
She still has a 1966 IBM typewriter she received from her last boss, Okanogan attorney Rhesa Mansfield, when she retired.
Born in a picker’s cabin
Mary was born Dec. 9, 1920, to Gillie Allen Jacobs and Etta Townsend Jacobs in a picker’s cabin owned by Antoine Kermel, for whom her father worked, according to a biography of Lees written by Edna Mae Hinger, Malott. The cabin in which Lees was born was across Black Road from the Kermel home at the top of Kermel Grade.
Mary said she’s never felt the urge to write her own memoirs, but Hinger insisted on writing the biography.
In the fall of 1923, her father got a job with Soren Petersen, who lived on the John Petersen Road near Bide-a-wee Lake, and bought 10 acres with a small, three-room home on it, said the biography. The house, at the corner of John Peterson and Bide-a-Wee Lake roads, was devoid of indoor plumbing.
The family called it “the Pink House.”
They raised chickens and had a Jersey cow, and sold cream to the Omak Meadowmoor Dairy, as did many folks in that era. Besides Mary, her parents had three other daughters, Hazel, Dorothy and Betty, and a son, Gil.
Mary didn’t start school until she was almost 7, and from the beginning of school, “I was bored because I already knew more than any of the children in my class,” she recalled. The teacher chose her to be a helper with those who struggled, and because of doing that she became more sure of what she was capable of doing.
Her father worked from sunup until dark on the Petersen orchard; during the Depression he worked six days a week for $5 a week. In 1935 the family lost the Pink House, which “held many, many wonderful memories of my growing to age 15,” said Lees in the biography.
That same year, her father bought a small lot on the west side of Elmway, Okanogan, and built a small home – one room for the couple and five children.
Her father went to work at Biles-Coleman Lumber Co., Omak, and made more money than at the orchard. But when workers went on strike, her father would not cross the picket line. He was never home because he would go over to stand in the scab line, so Mary’s mother decided to divorce him.
Mary babysat for the Bert Pelle family between her freshman and sophomore years in high school and was shocked when her mother called on the telephone to tell Mary she had kicked her father out. He had been taking food to the men on the Biles-Coleman scab line, which was taking food off the table needed to feed five children, so her mother decided she couldn't live with that.
Mary started contributing to supporting the family with the $2 a week she was earning, along with her room and board, the biography said. The family got by with proceeds from babysitting jobs of Mary and her sister, Hazel.
Neither parent remarried, and in the divorce decree her father was to help with support, but it was very, very small help, Mary recalled. All the children graduated from high school.
Between Mary’s freshman and sophomore years, she worked for Baines Title, Okanogan, and also filled in at Okanogan Title Co. after graduating. She worked as secretary for the Okanogan High School superintendent during her senior year after school and she helped Mrs. Farnsworth set up the budget for the next year.
Working world
In 1939, after graduating, she went to work from June to November for Agnes Ward Miller at the Credit Bureau, which was located upstairs in the Baines Building. It was the first time gas credit cards were issued for gas companies, and Mary’s job was to ask people if they were paying their bills so they would be eligible for the cards, according to the biography.
Mary again worked at Baines Title Co., then went to work for attorney Joseph Wicks, who trained her as a legal secretary and advised Mary she was better to stay working for him, as he would teach her more than she would learn at Kinman Business School, where she was planning to go.
He also told her that having a good memory was the best thing to serve a person in life. To this day, she still has a great memory.
“She was right out of high school in 1939 when Al Ridpath, her neighbor, talked her into working in attorney Wicks’ office,” according to a Chronicle business column in 1991. “She was there to type letters for the Republican Party. There’d be no legal work involved, she was promised.
“The letters weren’t too difficult, even on the state-of-the-art Underwood manual typewriter. But within a couple of days, a woman came in needing a divorce. Wicks convinced Mary to help – ‘and he knew he had me.’”
She also filled in a few times to assist Judge William C. Brown. In 1946, she worked at the courthouse one year when Wicks was appointed Superior Court judge, according to Hinger’s biography.
“He talked slowly” when he dictated, she said in the interview. “Every time he talked, I was supposed to type it up.”
He was nice, “but he was all business,” she recalled.
Brown had been in partnership with Rhesa (Reese) Mansfield, and when Mary left Brown’s employ, she went back to work for Mansfield.
She was acquainted with Virginia Grainger, a legal client who was a pioneer educator in Okanogan County. Okanogan’s elementary school is named for her.
Mary served as Mansfield’s secretary for 48 years, from 1947 to 1995, when they both retired.
The Chronicle business column, written when Mary “officially” retired in 1991, noted that her retirement date was July 19, but on July 22 she was back at her desk, handling some leftover things.
“It’s no surprise that Mary was back at work on her first day of retirement,” said the column, written by Mary Koch. “Her boss, attorney R.E. Mansfield of Okanogan, has become a legend in his own time for celebrating his retirement – and heading right back to the office again.”
The bus driver
Ivan Lees drove the school bus during her junior year, but Mary thought of him only as the “bus driver” and had no interest in him, until one day as she was about to get off the bus he asked her if she would like to ride to the end of the Salmon Creek bus route with him.
Even though she was a junior in high school, she let him know she had to ask her mother, which she did.
She did want to go with him as she knew he would bring her home in his Whippet. Two days later he asked her if she would like to go to a rodeo, which she didn’t care about doing, but her sister, Hazel, said she'd like to go so Hazel and Ivan dated a few times.
One day Hazel asked Mary to go with them to the movie and from then on Ivan and Mary were a couple.
Ivan was born Aug. 1, 1917, to Charles and Etta Lees. During his birth an instrument slipped and left a terribly damaged right arm; he also had a deformed back. The doctor threw him on the bed because he was sure Ivan wasn’t going to make it but said he was going to save Ivan’s mother.
Mrs. Barry was assisting in the birth and set about saving Ivan’s life. His parents took Ivan to the Orthopedic Hospital in Seattle when he was 3 or 4 years old and he spent several years there, but it didn’t seem to improve his problems.
Because of the years spent in the hospital, Ivan started to school at the age of 7 and graduated from high school in 1937 at age 20. He was always a very determined person and accomplished what he wanted.
He worked on the family orchard besides going to school. He started driving school bus for Sam Key when he was a senior in high school.
School buses were privately owned then, and the three school buses were driven by Sam Key, Mrs. Key and Ivan. He had driven awhile; he got a special driving permit at age 15 so he could haul apples for his mother. The permit was good only when hauling apples.
Ivan and Mary were married in 1940 and lived in the 14- by 20-foot picker's cabin Ivan had been living in, with no running water or bathroom. Ivan’s father had planted the acreage to orchard before he died, but his stepfather didn’t take care of it so it died and had to be pulled out.
Mary and Ivan later planted seven acres back into orchard.
To Kent and back
In 1941 they moved to Kent and he worked nights for The Boeing Co., Seattle, as a riveter.
There was a movie theater across the street, so Mary saw a movie every night while Ivan was working.
Mary bought a small, used, tabletop washing machine at Goodwill. It would hold one bed sheet. She let folks in the apartment use the machine for $2 per load and made $200 or $300 for her $5 investment.
While living in Kent, their lives were changed with the birth of their daughter, Barbara Jeanne, on Oct. 5, 1942, in Renton. She was the light of their lives from then on.
When Barb was 8 months old the family came home for a weekend because Mary’s sister, Dorothy, was graduating. After spending a couple days home, Mary told Ivan she didn’t want to go back to Kent.
He readily agreed that he couldn’t stand the traffic over there so the decision was made to come home and Ivan gave his boss at Boeing notice he was quitting. His boss told him if he quit, he was turning him in to the draft board so they would take him into the service, but because of Ivan’s physical disabilities he was rated 4-F.
JoAnn Thomas, daughter of Joseph Wicks, said she will always remember when her dad answered the phone and was so excited that Mary was coming back from Kent because she would be coming back to work.
Several years after Ivan and Mary moved back to Okanogan, they were going to build their new home, and when they went to apply for a loan they realized his stepfather hadn’t paid the taxes or any of the bills on the property he and Ivan co-owned. The property was going up for the tax sale so they drove to Idaho and found him in a very smoky bar and had him sign a quit claim deed for $1 to give all interest to Ivan and Mary.
They bought the property back from the county at the tax sale.
Ivan worked at a service station in Omak and one in Okanogan. He worked at the Okanogan location until he started his excavating business, Ivan C. Lees Excavating.
Manual to electric
Mary recalls having a hard time making the change from the manual typewriter to electric.
“It was terrible, it was terrible,” she said, recalling that she fought making the change as long as she could.
She eventually came to love it.
The computer was another matter. But she said when she couldn’t get ribbons for her typewriter anymore she finally had to learn to use a computer - but just for writing letters to keep in touch with friends and family.
Barb married Stan Duke in 1962 and they moved to Pasco, where their daughter, Sheri, was born. In 1965, Ivan and Mary went to visit, and Stan inquired about working for Ivan. Eventually he became a partner and the business became Lees and Duke Excavating.
The Dukes’ son, Mike, now operates the business.
Ivan and Mary were both very active in the community, always going to sports events and remembering seniors with a card and gift at graduation time.
She’s also been supportive of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandson.
For years Mary worked at the Okanogan County Historical Museum.
Ivan and Mary loved to bowl and spent five nights a week there – supporting each other and also bowling together. They competed in tournaments all over the state.
They enjoyed vacationing during the winter, visiting her sisters, and went to every state except Kentucky.
They also enjoyed playing pinochle at friends’ homes. Mary still plays with her family and, when it can be open for indoor customers, at the Stockyard Cafe, which she calls the “Cow Palace.”
Ivan died July 18, 1999. Mary stayed at their home on the flat, and remains active in the community. She enjoys her coffee breaks around town with her many friends.
Barb died in 2014 from cancer. Granddaughter Sheri and her husband, John Helmold, live in Bonney Lake, and grandson, Mike, and his and wife, Julie, live on the original homestead and close to Mary. She has four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to Mary at P.O. Box 1095, Okanogan, WA 98840.
