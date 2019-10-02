OMAK – September was proclaimed as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Omak and Okanogan.
Mayors Cindy Gagne of Omak and Jon Culp of Okanogan made the declarations at their council meetings Sept. 16 and 17, respectively.
According to the declarations, more than 300,000 children from birth to 19 years old are diagnosed with cancer each year worldwide.
Two-thirds of those who survive endure chronic health conditions from the toxic effects of cancer treatment, said the announcement. Those conditions include secondary cancers and other life-threatening illnesses.
“The causes of childhood cancer are largely unknown and more studies are needed to understand which treatments work best for children,” said the proclamations. “Cancer treatment for children often must differ from traditional adult treatments to take into account children’s developmental needs and other factors.”
The National Cancer Institute recognized the need for special research and has increased funding for research.
“Researchers and health care professionals work diligently to dedicate their expertise to treat and cure children with cancer,” said the proclamations.
Both mayors encouraged their residents to learn more about childhood cancers “and consider what we all can do to support children with cancer and their families.”
