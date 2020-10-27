SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Novie McCabe, Winthrop, is among the 4,484 students who make up the largest and most diverse freshman class in the University of Utah’s history, said the school.
Despite nationwide concerns over declining enrollment for institutions of higher education because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Utah saw its largest total enrollment in its 170-year history for the fall 2020 semester.
Enrollment of first-time freshman increased 5.5 percent. Overall enrollment increased to 33,047 from 32,818 last year.
Graduate enrollment also set a record at 8,404 students this fall.
Students of color represent 31 percent of the incoming domestic class, and the number of undergraduate females is the largest it has ever been, representing 48 percent of first-time freshmen. The incoming class represents all 50 U.S. states, 38 countries and 24 Utah counties.
