NESPELEM – A workshop, “Fill Your Freezer to Fuel Your Family,” will be given Dec. 10 by Washington State University Extension for the Colville Indian Reservation.
The virtual workshop runs from 3-5 p.m. Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, by emailing kayla.wells@wsu.edu. A Zoom account is required.
All ingredients and food items needed for participation in the hands-on portion of the workshop will be provided to reservation residents who pre-register, said the announcement.
Participants will learn:
-The benefits of cooking once for a month.
-How to plan menus for a month.
-Food safety tips for preparing and storing pre-cooked, frozen meals.
-How to prepare quick, healthy, nutritious meals to decreased reliance on purchasing hot-case, deli or drive-through fast foods.
