OMAK – Omak Librarian Sandra Menendez is leaving the Omak area after retiring from the library June 30.
She plans to leave the area Oct. 20.
Besides working at the library, Menendez was a volunteer for Omak Performing Arts Center events, and was involved with the dance community and the school district.
“She was loved by so many through the library. COVID made it impossible to say goodbye,” said library Area Manager Sharon Reddick.
Menendez worked for the library for 21 years.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, I was not able to personally thank our patrons for making my job as rewarding as it was,” Menendez said. “Thank you for every conversation, interaction and laugh throughout the years. You helped me grow and expand my view of the world.”
She said she feels blessed to work for an organization that values its employees, excellent customer service, community involvement and personal growth.
“My life was greatly enriched through connections I made, and people I met while working with schools, and volunteering and attending OVOC and PAC events,” she said.
She also acknowledged library assistants who fill in for regular staff at a moment’s notice and the library’s volunteers.
“You made my job so much easier,” she said. “I hope you know how appreciated you are.”
Menendez is moving to New Orleans, La., to be near family and said she will miss the Omak community greatly.
“The Omak Library is in good hands to continue providing you with the best service possible. Hopefully it will be able to open to a new normal soon,” she said. “In the meantime, use their curbside pickup or online services.”
Reddick said Menendez and her children, Christian and Samantha, were a big part of the Omak community.
Cards for Menendez may be sent to the Omak Library at P.O. Box J, Omak WA 98841, and library staff will forward them.
