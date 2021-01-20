TWISP – The Merc Playhouse organization has made improvements to its theater in anticipation of being able to reopen for in-person performances.
The theater has been shut down since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changes include:
-Blocked seating, in new chairs, so people can sit in “pods” with scaled-down audience sizes.
-Cupholders in each seat.
-More space for entering and a one-way traffic pattern to help with physical distancing.
-Touch-free ticket purchasing and safety protocols at the box office.
-Scrubbed and recirculated air that filters through a new heating-cooling system and air scrubber.
-Plenty of hand sanitizer.
-A mast requirement and “long-distance, mimed hugs from all of us at The Merc who have missed you like crazy.”
The group said monetary donations are welcome.
