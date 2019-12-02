TWISP - A reader’s theater production of “A Christmas Story” will be presented Dec. 6-8 at the Merc Playhouse, 101 S. Glover St.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Admission will be charged of adults; those age 18 and younger will be admitted free.
Jane Orme will direct the show. Philip Grecian wrote the play, based on a memoir by Jean Shepherd about growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s.
The story follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine, Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, teacher and Santa Claus at Higbee’s Department store.
“All the elements from the beloved movie are here and we’re bringing them on stage at The Merc in reader’s theater style entertainment,” said a Merc announcement. “Join us for a nostalgic reading of this hilarious production.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.