TWISP – The Merc Playhouse is postponing one production and canceling another because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A children’s theater production of “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is being postponed. No date has been set.
“The set, costumes, props and technical elements are all still waiting for it to return,” said a Merc announcement. “We are hopeful that the actors will have the opportunity to perform.”
Meanwhile, “Lungs,” which would have opened in late September, has been canceled.
“If we can produce again in the coming months, we won’t be able to fit three shows in what remains of the year,” said the announcement. “‘Lungs’ seemed the most fitting to place on the list of shows to produce in the future - maybe 2021, maybe beyond that.”
Refunds are being issued for people who purchased tickets to “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”
The organization’s children’s summer camp is set for July 6-11.
“When we learn more about whether we can do that, we will make those announcements and, fingers crossed, re-open registration,” said the announcement.
