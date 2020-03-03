TWISP - The Merc Playhouse Tom Zbyszewski Children’s Theater will present “Fantastic Mr. Fox” March 20-22 and March 26-29.
The production is a dramatization by Sally Reid of Roald Dahl’s fantasy adventure for children. Jane Orme will direct.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 101 S. Glover St. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.
Admission will be charged, although entry to the March 26 performance is by donation.
The play recounts the adventures of three mean farmers, a gaggle of curious creatures, a witty family of foxes and one fantastic hero.
“Follow along with childlike suspense to see if our furry friends can outsmart the curmudgeonly humans in order to walk away with a bite from their crops and enjoy a fine feast,” said a Merc announcement.
