WINTHROP - Kindergarten roundup for the Methow Valley School District is March 26.
The event, for families with youngsters planning to enter kindergarten in the fall, runs from 5-6:30 p.m. at Methow Valley Elementary School, 18 Twin Lakes Road.
Parents and guardians are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records. Children who will be 5 before Sept. 1 can register.
“Registering early helps us plan ahead and maintain small class sizes,” said a district announcement. “If you can’t attend the roundup, please stop by the (elementary) office during school hours and register.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.