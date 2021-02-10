TWISP – An automotive technology program is being developed in the Methow Valley School District with assistance from TwispWorks and community volunteers.
“After numerous local students expressed a desire to learn about automotive technology, a plan was hatched to renovate a 650-square-foot garage on the TwispWorks campus into a work space,” according to TwispWorks.
The back of the garage space will also double as a “maker space” for a wide range of DIY student projects. Along with instructor Trent Whatley, students recently completed modernization of the building and rolled in car No. 1, a 1975 Camaro.
“The lines on this hot rod are a work of art but it needs repair in almost every way, and that’s what the students will learn about this semester,” said TwispWorks. “Their curriculum covers the full range of learning about tools, how various parts make a car run, how to fix them and even repairing body damage.”
A much larger space is needed, so local architects Kit and Sam Kollmeyer are volunteering their time to work with three Independent Learning Center students on conceptual designs for a larger, truly modern automotive education facility on the TwispWorks campus.
“From start to finish, all aspects of creating an automotive tech program are providing incredible real-world learning opportunities for our students,” according to the district.
Students, TwispWorks, Serious Fun Studios, Winthrop Kiwanis Club, automotive tech program advisers and local donors contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.